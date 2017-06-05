Chris Kelly: Killer was dead inside

Chris Kelly: Killer was dead inside

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

The owner of a South Scranton home condemned almost six years ago lost another court fight to stop the city from tearing it down. A city woman faces a charge of endangering the welfare of children after her child was found wandering outside her West Scranton home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skyliners Drum & Bugle Corps Hosting DCA Show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) May 24 Rachel 22
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May 15 annacarl 3
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May 14 Al Busillo 10
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May '17 The real mfa 3,647
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC