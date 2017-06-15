Cheers! Having a nightcap may be good...

Cheers! Having a nightcap may be good for your health

Read more: The London Free Press

Beer is a great nightcap. Ales, stouts and lagers have been found to stimulate dopamine, a compound that is often prescribed by doctors to insomnia sufferers.

