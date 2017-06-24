Catholic Church Celebrates Expansion ...

Catholic Church Celebrates Expansion in Lackawanna County

In a time when many catholic parishes have consolidated or closed, one catholic church one is growing so much it had to expand in Lackawanna County. "We outgrew our space not only for religious purposes but sunday school classes and our music ministry we just didn't have the space for them all to utilize," said Monsignor John Jordan.

