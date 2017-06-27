Car theft suspect stopped in Hamilton

STROUDSBURG − A man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Lackawanna County was stopped near the new state police barracks in Hamilton Township after a chase Wednesday afternoon. Nicholas D. Bell, 29, of Scranton, hit two state police vehicles before finally being stopped near the Rimrock Drive barracks at about 2:50 p.m. Charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, fleeing/eluding and multiple traffic offenses, Bell is awaiting a district court hearing.

