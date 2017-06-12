Alhamar Caravan No. 4 inducts two new members
The Order of Alhambra, local caravan Alhamar No. 4, inducted two women into the Order of Alhambra on May 23. The induction team included Cathy Kennedy, grand commander; Francis Kennedy, vice grand commander; Ray Metzo, past grand commander, and supreme director Patrick Umbra, past grand commander.
