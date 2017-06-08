4 dead in northeast Pa. supermarket murder-suicide
Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2017/06/08/4-dead-murder-suicide-pennsylvania-supermarket/379895001/ Troopers responded to a report of someone shooting people inside Weis Market in Eaton Township, about 25 miles northwest of Scranton, just before 1 a.m. Thursday. Troopers found the bodies of two males and two females inside, along with one witness.
