Whistleblower's lawsuit fileda against Scranton Counseling Center

A former employee of the Scranton Counseling Center filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the company, alleging she was fired for reporting that a co-worker instructed a mentally disabled person to touch the genitals of a fellow resident at a group home. Tiffany Jones, 605 Sanderson Ave., Olyphant, was a residential program worker when she witnessed fellow residential program employee Tyler Williams, 20, of Covington Twp., direct a resident to drop his pants and instruct another resident to touch the man's penis on Jan. 20, according to the lawsuit filed this week in Lackawanna County Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.