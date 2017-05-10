Whistleblower's lawsuit fileda against Scranton Counseling Center
A former employee of the Scranton Counseling Center filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the company, alleging she was fired for reporting that a co-worker instructed a mentally disabled person to touch the genitals of a fellow resident at a group home. Tiffany Jones, 605 Sanderson Ave., Olyphant, was a residential program worker when she witnessed fellow residential program employee Tyler Williams, 20, of Covington Twp., direct a resident to drop his pants and instruct another resident to touch the man's penis on Jan. 20, according to the lawsuit filed this week in Lackawanna County Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May 10
|Adley007
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC