Whistleblower's lawsuit fileda agains...

Whistleblower's lawsuit fileda against Scranton Counseling Center

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

A former employee of the Scranton Counseling Center filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the company, alleging she was fired for reporting that a co-worker instructed a mentally disabled person to touch the genitals of a fellow resident at a group home. Tiffany Jones, 605 Sanderson Ave., Olyphant, was a residential program worker when she witnessed fellow residential program employee Tyler Williams, 20, of Covington Twp., direct a resident to drop his pants and instruct another resident to touch the man's penis on Jan. 20, according to the lawsuit filed this week in Lackawanna County Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May 10 Adley007 2
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May 6 The real mfa 3,647
News Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen... May 4 Ben James 1
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) Apr 22 Fapper 12
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Apr 21 Now_What- 9
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Apr 20 kyman 2
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,365 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC