Walk brings mental health awareness, free hugs

SARAH HOFIUS HALL / STAFF PHOTOVanessa White Fernandes of Scranton, left, gives Terrie Barrasse of Dunmore a "free hug" during the NAMI Scranton and Northeast Region Walk for Mental Health Awareness on Saturday at Nay Aug Park. Lucy, a 2-year-old pit bull, looks for a drink while being walked by Tracy Jayne of Taylor during the NAMI Scranton and Northeast Region Walk for Mental Health Awareness on Saturday at Nay Aug Park.

