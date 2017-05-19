Updates and other random Rush stuff

Dynamic Soundgarden front-man and grunge pioneer Chris Cornell tragically passed away Wednesday night at the age of 52 from an apparent suicide . Rush and Cornell shared a mutual admiration for each other's music , and Rush posted the following statement to their Facebook page yesterday morning in reaction to the news: This is shocking and terribly sad news....Chris Cornell was not only an amazing musician but also a generous spirit that will be sorely missed.

