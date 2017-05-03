Unemployment is up, but no cause for alarm
The area's unemployment rate moved up slightly in March for the second month in a row, though financial experts said there's no immediate cause for alarm. "It would be nice to get your numbers continually down, down, down," said state analyst Steven Zellers.
