Two Scranton men among 18 charged in death of PSU pledge
Two Scranton men are among 18 members of a Penn State University fraternity charged in connection with the hazing and drinking death of a pledge earlier this year. Gary Angelo DiBileo II, the son of the Lackawanna County controller, and seven of his fraternity brothers from Beta Theta Pi face manslaughter counts after a county grand jury recommended charges following a monthslong investigation into the Feb. 4 death of Timothy J. Piazza, 19, of New Jersey.
