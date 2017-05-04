Tornado Cleanup Continues at Lake Scranton
The signs still read "closed" at the Lake Scranton walking trail. We got a look behind the gate at several spots where trees still need to be taken down and cleared out to make the trail safe again.
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|15 hr
|Ben James
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 28
|The real mfa
|3,646
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
