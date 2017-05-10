Then and now

In late May 1902, the Great Wallace Show circus came to Scranton and began its two-week run with a mile-long parade down Washington and Lackawanna avenues. The parade included three bands, a hippopotamus and other animals, horse-drawn floats displaying staged allegorical scenes, and a "Children's Menagerie" with tiny wagons pulled by Shetland ponies.

