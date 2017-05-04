Ten candidates seek four Scranton School Board seats
As the Scranton School District struggles with the largest deficit in the state, 10 school board candidates want to move the district in a positive direction. Faced with a deficit of more than $33 million and concerns the state may eventually take control, candidates say a Scranton School Board election has never been so important.
