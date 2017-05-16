Talerico Edges Out Scanlon in Race for Lackawanna County D.A.
Scanlon hoped to hold onto his seat as the head of the D.A.'s office in Scranton. He is being challenged by his former boss, Gene Talerico, who once served as the first assistant district attorney for the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|Mon
|annacarl
|3
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|Mon
|Al Busillo
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC