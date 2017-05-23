Swingin' On Vine returns with music, raffles and food for benefit of library system
The eighth annual Swingin' On Vine block party, held in front of Albright Memorial Library, 500 Vine St., Scranton, ushers in summer on Friday, May 26. "[It's] the unofficial kick-off of summer in this area ... without exception, it has been a great time," Finnerty said. Finnerty describes the party as "an opportunity to show off the Albright building, which is Scranton's finest," as well as a "tremendous bargain" for supporters of the library.
