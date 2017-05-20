St. Tikhon's pilgrimage begins Friday

St. Tikhon's pilgrimage begins Friday

The greeting of the visiting hierarchs with moleben, or service of intercession, to the Hawaiian Myrrh-Streaming Iveron Icon of the Most Holy Mother of God will begin the 113th Memorial Day pilgrimage to St. Tikhon's Monastery. Friday's events at the Wayne County monastery kick off a weekend of services, including the 75th annual St. Tikhon's Seminary commencement, and a full schedule of services on Memorial Day.

