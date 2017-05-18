Spin zone: School districts deal with popularity of new gadget
BUTCH COMEGYS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Old Forge Elementary School sixth grader Kayla DiMattia, 11, balances her fidget hand spinner on her forehead. The popularity of a new gadget children love is spinning out of control, and schools in Northeast Pennsylvania are figuring out how to deal with it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May 15
|annacarl
|3
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 15
|Al Busillo
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC