Speakers announced for undergraduate commencement ceremonies on May 6 Updated at

Alumnus Robert W. Naismith, Ph.D. '66 will be the keynote speaker for East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania's two undergraduate commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6 in Koehler Fieldhouse. Dr. Naismith currently serves as Chairman of JUJAMA Inc., a company that provides customizable mobile and web applications for conferences and meetings.
