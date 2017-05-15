Sheridan loses re-election bid for Scranton School Board
Scranton School Board president Bob Sheridan, center, and supporters watch elections returns on a laptop at the Fraternal Order of Police building in Scranton on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer Scranton School Board President Bob Sheridan will not appear on the ballot in November's election, according to unofficial totals in Tuesday's primary election. With all precincts reporting, political newcomer Katie Gilmartin received the most votes on both the Democratic and Republican ballots, joining incumbent Mark McAndrew and retired principal Barbara Dixon in securing both party's nominations.
