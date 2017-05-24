Sewer Authority Says No to Auditor Ge...

Sewer Authority Says No to Auditor General

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Members of the Scranton Sewer Authority voted against bringing in the state auditor general to review the multi-million dollar deal and the legal fees surrounding the agency's sale to Pennsylvania American Water. The vote comes just three weeks after a Newswatch 16 investigation into the legal fees showed 50 lawyers were getting paid in the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dickson Stove (Mar '07) 16 hr Rachel 22
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 18 Cynthia lyn 9
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May 15 annacarl 3
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 15 Al Busillo 3
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May 14 Al Busillo 10
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May 6 The real mfa 3,647
News Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen... May 4 Ben James 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC