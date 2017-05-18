Senior Companion volunteers recognize...

Senior Companion volunteers recognized in Lackawanna County

On any given day in Lackawanna County, as many as 87 local senior citizens visit the homes of other older adults, preparing light lunches, doing simple chores or simply offering an opportunity for friendly conversation. It amounted to 105,820 hours of service in 2016, all aimed at helping the recipients maintain independence within their own homes.

