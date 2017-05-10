Scranton Sewer Authority member to as...

Scranton Sewer Authority member to ask for audit

7 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

A member of the Scranton Sewer Authority wants the state auditor general's office to audit the $195 million sale of the public utility to Pennsylvania American Water. Scranton City Council and Dunmore Borough Council both approved resolutions seeking the review amid questions about $3.1 million in legal fees associated with the privatization - among other issues.

