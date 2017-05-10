Scranton fees: necessary or nuisance?
The bowling alley also pays fees on its pool tables, video games, kitchens and exterior signs, said owner Roy Minelli. Scranton City Councilman Wayne Evans said the bowling alley represents a microcosm of what he sees as a problem: businesses getting nickel-and-dimed by city nuisance fees that roll into lots of dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Adley007
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC