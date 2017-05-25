Scranton elementary students, veterans mark Memorial Day
Students from Charles Sumner School Elementary in Scranton, sing and wave their flags during a Memorial Day Observance concert held at the school for veterans and family members on Thursday. Butch Comegys / Staff Photographer Students from Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton, sing a patriotic song during a Memorial Day Observance concert held at the school for veterans and family members on Thursday.
