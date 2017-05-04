Scene and Heard: All good things come to an end
As of last week, the Take 2 column written by my colleagues Rebecca Kivak and Tamara Dunn has been discontinued. We loved having the two of them write their takes on the hot films of the week, but it seems sometimes life gets in the way of allowing us to do things we love.
