Sammy's Caribbean Grill food truck shares island flavors from chef-owner's Jamaican hometown
Sam James of Sammy's Caribbean Grill works in his food truck last week at Wyoming Valley Motors on State Route 315. Mark Moran cv12sammysp2 After 23 years of gracing business parking lots, city streets and festivals, Sammy's Caribbean Grill food truck has become a staple of Northeast Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|16 hr
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May 15
|annacarl
|3
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 15
|Al Busillo
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC