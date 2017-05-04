Road Closures in Scranton

Today: The eastbound lanes of the 500 block of Lackawanna Avenue and the 500 block of Bogart Court in both directions from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 400 block of Linden Street will be closed beginning Monday at 8:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. Friday to allow for work on the William J. Nealon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse. The police said this will be a weekly closure for approximately eight to 12 weeks.

