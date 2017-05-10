RiverFest returns to Lackawanna River with activities on and off the water
On Saturday, May 13, RiverFest 2017 celebrates the Lackawanna River and promotes its protection with festivities centered at Sweeney's Beach Recreation Area, 41 Poplar St., Scranton. Bernie McGurl, executive director of the LCRA, says the group has spent a number of years fighting on behalf of the river's well-being.
