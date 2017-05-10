Prosecutors ask judge to change deputy's bail
Lackawanna County prosecutors are asking a judge to change bail for a county sheriff accused of assaulting a woman Sunday. Prosecutors filed a motion Friday before President Judge Michael J. Barrasse asking him to consider either revoking Jerome Passariello's bail, increasing the monetary amount or imposing other supervision.
