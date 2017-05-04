Pothole damage costly for drivers
Vehicle damage caused by the holes can be costly. According to a 2016 AAA study, pothole damage cost U.S. motorists about $15 billion over the previous five years, about $3 billion annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Sat
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC