N/A, License: N/A

N/A, License: N/A

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

COURTESY OF OLD FORGE POLICE DEPARTMENT Old Forge Police Officers Colleen Catanese and Robert Harris wear the awards they received from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 63 on Saturday. Both are nominated for a Carnegie Medal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 18 Cynthia lyn 9
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) May 15 annacarl 3
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 15 Al Busillo 3
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May 14 Al Busillo 10
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May 6 The real mfa 3,647
News Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen... May 4 Ben James 1
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) Apr '17 Fapper 12
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC