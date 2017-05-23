Peter Luger Is Suing a Pennsylvania Steakhouse Over Its Name
Famed New York City steakhouse Peter Luger is suing Scranton, Pennsylvania restaurant Carl von Luger Steak & Seafood for trademark infringement, the Associated Press reports . According to the lawsuit, filed by Peter Luger Inc. last week, the owner of the Scranton restaurant, Robert Dickert, once worked at the landmark New York City steakhouse and is now attempting to trade on Peter Luger's "famous marks and sterling reputation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dickson Stove (Mar '07)
|11 hr
|Rachel
|22
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May 15
|annacarl
|3
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 15
|Al Busillo
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC