Peter Luger Is Suing a Pennsylvania Steakhouse Over Its Name

Famed New York City steakhouse Peter Luger is suing Scranton, Pennsylvania restaurant Carl von Luger Steak & Seafood for trademark infringement, the Associated Press reports . According to the lawsuit, filed by Peter Luger Inc. last week, the owner of the Scranton restaurant, Robert Dickert, once worked at the landmark New York City steakhouse and is now attempting to trade on Peter Luger's "famous marks and sterling reputation."

