On the Road Again: Willie Nelson and his Outlaws add a fall trek

After a huge response to its six-city run this summer, the Outlaw Music Festival Tour will be hitting the road again in the fall. The touring version of the festival that started last year in Scranton, Pennsylvania includes superstars like Willie Nelson , Sheryl Crow and Eric Church , as well as Americana favorites like The Avett Brothers , Margo Price and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real , plus many more.

