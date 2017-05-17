On the Road Again: Willie Nelson and his Outlaws add a fall trek
After a huge response to its six-city run this summer, the Outlaw Music Festival Tour will be hitting the road again in the fall. The touring version of the festival that started last year in Scranton, Pennsylvania includes superstars like Willie Nelson , Sheryl Crow and Eric Church , as well as Americana favorites like The Avett Brothers , Margo Price and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real , plus many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|Mon
|annacarl
|3
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|Mon
|Al Busillo
|3
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Al Busillo
|10
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC