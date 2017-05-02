Namedropper, May 2, 2017 --
The University of Scranton's community health education honor society, Eta Sigma Gamma, awards Karen Thomas its highest honor at the West Side Active Older Adult Community Center in Scranton. From left, first row: Thomas, of Lackawanna County's Penn State Extension, and Debra L. Fetherman, Ph.D., University of Scranton Community Health Education program director and the honor society's faculty adviser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 28
|The real mfa
|3,646
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Bigbuggie
|16
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC