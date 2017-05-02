Namedropper, May 2, 2017

The University of Scranton's community health education honor society, Eta Sigma Gamma, awards Karen Thomas its highest honor at the West Side Active Older Adult Community Center in Scranton. From left, first row: Thomas, of Lackawanna County's Penn State Extension, and Debra L. Fetherman, Ph.D., University of Scranton Community Health Education program director and the honor society's faculty adviser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.