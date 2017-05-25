Namedropper 5/25/2017

Namedropper 5/25/2017

18 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees members received awards during the local Pike/Wayne chapter's May meeting. From left: Patricia Spoor, Barbara Spinelli, volunteer of the year; and chapter president Ellen Keefer, who received an award for meeting chapter goals.

