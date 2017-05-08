Monday Update: Revived United Neighborhood Centers camping program filling up
With the start of the camping season still two months away, United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania is pleased with the pace of registrations for its expanded summer offerings at the former Camp St. Andrew in Wyoming County, said Michael Hanley, the organization's chief executive officer. "Pretty much all of the traditional programs are moving ahead, especially on the resident girls side," he said.
