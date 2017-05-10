Monday Update: Fix near for damaged firehouse
A Scranton fire station that has been out of commission since April, when a driver smashed a Hyundai Sonata into the building, is on track for repairs in the coming months. The plan is to have the general contractor for an upcoming renovation project for all city firehouses address the damage at the 1047 N. Main Ave. station.
