moe., Railroad Earth returning to She...

moe., Railroad Earth returning to Sherman Theater Summer Stage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Morning Call

The summer outdoor stage operated by Stroudsburg's Sherman Theater will return to the Pocono Mountain Carnival grounds this summer, and returning to that stage will be a popular festival jam band, it has been announced. Moe., which has played at most every summer jam festival, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and even the 30th anniversary of Woodstock in 1999, will headline the Sherman Summer Stage at the carnival grounds at Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, 20 Murray St., just off Route 611 in Mount Pocono.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May 6 The real mfa 3,647
News Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen... May 4 Ben James 1
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) Apr 22 Fapper 12
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Apr 21 Now_What- 9
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Apr 20 kyman 2
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,403 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC