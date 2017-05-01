May Day protesters take to the streets for the rights of labor, women, immigrants

Thousands of protesters around the U.S. are expected to demonstrate Monday in recognition of May Day, the first day of May also known as International Workers Day, which has for more than a century been an occasion for political action by labor unions and other progressive organizations. This year's demonstrations -- planned in major cities from New York to Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles as well as in smaller communities like Scranton, Pennsylvania -- are to focus on other issues in addition to labor, including women's and immigrants' rights.

