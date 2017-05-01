May Day protesters take to the street...

May Day protesters take to the streets for the rights of labor, women, immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

Thousands of protesters around the U.S. are expected to demonstrate Monday in recognition of May Day, the first day of May also known as International Workers Day, which has for more than a century been an occasion for political action by labor unions and other progressive organizations. This year's demonstrations -- planned in major cities from New York to Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles as well as in smaller communities like Scranton, Pennsylvania -- are to focus on other issues in addition to labor, including women's and immigrants' rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Apr 28 The real mfa 3,646
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) Apr 22 Fapper 12
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... Apr 21 Now_What- 9
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
News Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial? Apr 20 kyman 2
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr 1 JJ genell 3
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Mar '17 Bigbuggie 16
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC