Man charged in Middle Smithfield rape
Anthony Edward Supinski, 28, of Olyphant, was charged Monday after allegedly raping and trying to strangle a woman while intoxicated on the weekend of April 1 at Cove Haven Resort in Middle Smithfield Township. Supinski is charged with rape by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, strangulation, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, simple assault, reckless endangerment and indecent assault without consent.
Pocono Record.
