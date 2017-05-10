Local History: Greek orphanage in Elmhurst struggled to survive
SUNDAY TIMES ARCHIVES Under the direction of Lt. H. Rich, retired Army band leader and teacher of all instruments, the St. Nicholas Orphanage band developed into one of the finest junior musical bodies of the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|Al Busillo
|10
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|May 10
|Adley007
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC