List of 18 defendants, charges in Penn State hazing death
In this Friday, May 5, 2017 photo, Jonah Neuman of Nashville, leaves Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. Neuman is one of 18 Penn State Beta Theta Pi fraternity members charged in connection with the February 2017 death of Timothy Piazza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14)
|26 min
|Adley007
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC