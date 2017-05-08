Lackawanna County sheriffa s deputy charged in violent assault of girlfriend

A Lackawanna County sheriff's deputy clenched his fist, punched his girlfriend 20 times and choked her with her shirt as she drove a car Sunday night, Scranton police charged Monday. Jerome A. Passariello, 37, 1306 Academy St., Scranton, has been placed on administrative leave pending a due process hearing next Wednesday, Sheriff Mark McAndrew said.

