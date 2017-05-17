Lackawanna County explores buying building, moving central court
Commissioners approved an agreement Wednesday that for $10,000 gives the county the exclusive option through Halloween to buy the 10,700-square-foot space at 1360 Wyoming Ave. from Reca Property Holdings. Central court - where every preliminary hearing is held for criminal cases in Lackawanna County - is housed at Lackawanna County Courthouse, which has 44,000-square-feet of usable space - 62,000-square-feet counting the attic area.
