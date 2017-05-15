Lackawanna County D.A. Race Heats Up

Lackawanna County D.A. Race Heats Up

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

On Tuesday, we should learn who will be on the Republican ticket for Lackawanna County district attorney in the fall. Those two Republicans - current D.A. Shane Scanlon and former first assistant D.A. Gene Talerico - have exchanged a war of words lately in campaign ads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Updated Juniper JN0-102 test questions (Apr '14) Mon annacarl 3
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) Mon Al Busillo 3
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May 14 Al Busillo 10
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) May 6 The real mfa 3,647
News Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen... May 4 Ben James 1
News 4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13) Apr 22 Fapper 12
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC