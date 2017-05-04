Lackawanna County Court Notes

David A. and Lesley A. Nothdurft, Lackawanna County, to Adam R. and Lauren E. McA A CorA mack, Lackawanna County; a property at 13 Woodridge Drive, Clarks Summit, for $339,500. Anthony M. and Joanne Sibio, Spring Brook Twp., to Muratab Ali, East Elmhurst, N.Y.; a property at 538 Orchard St., Scranton, for $57,000.

