Lackawanna County Court Notes
David A. and Lesley A. Nothdurft, Lackawanna County, to Adam R. and Lauren E. McA A CorA mack, Lackawanna County; a property at 13 Woodridge Drive, Clarks Summit, for $339,500. Anthony M. and Joanne Sibio, Spring Brook Twp., to Muratab Ali, East Elmhurst, N.Y.; a property at 538 Orchard St., Scranton, for $57,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|23 hr
|Ben James
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Apr 28
|The real mfa
|3,646
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC