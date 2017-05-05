Kmart, Gander Mountain in Lackawanna County to Close
Kmart was one of the first big box stores in Dickson City but it's expected to close this summer. The Kmart location has been a mainstay in Dickson City for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|9 hr
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC