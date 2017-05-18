Joe Biden talks 2020, says Hillary Cl...

Joe Biden talks 2020, says Hillary Clinton wasn't great candidate

Whether on your phone or delivered to your doorstep, the Daily News brings you award-winning coverage of the latest in news, sports, entertainment and more. Joe Biden says he never thought Hillary Clinton 'was a great candidate,' does not rule out running for president in 2020 Former Vice President Joe Biden opened up about public service during a speech at the SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas on Thursday.

