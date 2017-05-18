Joe Biden talks 2020, says Hillary Clinton wasn't great candidate

Whether on your phone or delivered to your doorstep, the Daily News brings you award-winning coverage of the latest in news, sports, entertainment and more. Joe Biden says he never thought Hillary Clinton 'was a great candidate,' does not rule out running for president in 2020 Former Vice President Joe Biden opened up about public service during a speech at the SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas on Thursday.

