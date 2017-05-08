Injuries Lead to Investigation in Scranton
A Scranton man lost several fingers and is also facing charges after a "flash bomb" went off in his hand. The home of 58 year old Raymond Jones on Jefferson Ave was surrounded by Scranton police and members of the ATF as they removed items from the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Pro-marijuana group wants to adopt highway; Pen...
|May 4
|Ben James
|1
|4 arrested in alleged meth lab in NE Pa. home (Dec '13)
|Apr 22
|Fapper
|12
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|9
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr 20
|kyman
|2
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC